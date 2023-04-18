Apex summer! UFC requests licenses for four more shows at Apex

The UFC Apex will continue to be used for smaller UFC events coming into summer 2023.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly said that the combat sports promotion needs to get back out on the road and bring MMA to more markets across North America. We’ve seen a recent increase in the number of ESPN events being held in places like Kansas City and San Antonio. But it looks like the Apex will still feature prominently in the upcoming schedule.

According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, the UFC “has officially requested event licenses for four more shows at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. May 20, June 3, June 17, and July 1.”

The UFC started using the Apex facilities to host Fight Night events during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it served us all well during that troubled time. But as the world has opened up and arenas across North America have resumed hosting sports events, we’re still waiting for the Apex to be shelved completely, outside of The Ultimate Fighter events, Contender Series shows, and the occasional Power Slap thing.

Instead, the UFC held 21 of their 42 events of 2022 in the venue. And it looks like that trend may continue.

Thus far in 2023, 4 of the 12 events held by the UFC have been at the Apex. 6 of the 10 upcoming events between now and July 1st will be held at the Apex. So the Apex ain’t going nowhere, not this year at least. And given how much money the UFC probably saves holding over a third of their shows there, we doubt it will stop getting used any time soon. The appeal of a sleek budget with lowered costs is probably just too much for the investment bros that own the UFC to resist.