Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC President Dana White has made it clear where his political beliefs lie. Back in both 2016 and 2020, White spoke on behalf of former president Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, and their ties actually go further back. In the early 2000s when UFC was widely illegal in the US, the promotion found a home in Trump’s casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In addition, some UFC fighters have helped campaign for the 45th president.

Donald Trump was in attendance at UFC 287 just over a week ago.

On Sunday (April 16, 2023), White appeared on the Fox News program “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino” to discuss the business. One of the major themes of the interview was UFC’s success during COVID-19 and general refusal to bow down to “woke” culture.

Dana White: We don't do anything woke over here at all.pic.twitter.com/EufOwNwFIe — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 17, 2023

White explained, “When all the COVID bans were being lifted, it grew our business, I don’t know, like 70% or something like that, because we were the only thing to watch. And yes, We don’t do anything woke over here at all.”

The clip and quote above spread far and wide online in short fashion, particularly since the Fox News wrongly credited White as the UFC’s ‘founder’ in their tweet. Now, it’s highly up for debate what exactly constitutes being “woke” in today’s day and age, but quite a few fans online brought up UFC’s willingness to promote Pride Month and it’s LGTQ+ athletes with specific merchandise as a counter example.

Shout out to dana white for this "woke" ufc tee pic.twitter.com/ejRLLZ2cx3 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) April 16, 2023

Because people like you who don’t question anything & take everything a domestic abuser says as gospel truth even when he’s lying. I guess he’s down with “woke” when it suits him & he’s down to fool people like you, when it suits him.



That’s the reason MMA is an afterthought pic.twitter.com/zE0zQbbe9F — Kane “The Conqueror” Webb (@FightOnTwist) April 17, 2023

Is this considered “woke”? pic.twitter.com/hZy7SjnhEW — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) April 17, 2023

Unfortunately, UFC’s special rainbow-colored fight kits for Pride Month last year did result in some pretty ugly reactions, so maybe White sees that as a lesson learned. What’s your take on UFC’s relative wokeness?

Insomnia

I really don’t want to see Chan Sung Jung vs. Max Holloway, but it makes a lot of sense for UFC if they want Holloway to stop beating up contenders and ruining would-be title shots.

I don’t know that Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns is the match up to save UFC 288, but it wouldn’t hurt.

Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ? ‍♂️ https://t.co/v61KVSLOu6 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 17, 2023

so now we calling out lightweights https://t.co/fSkQGE2Ml9 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 17, 2023

Chase Hooper is back in action next month!

Merab Dvalishvili apparently really likes heights.

Well, there it is, a new video of Merab Dvalishvili from Italy



Merab just climbed the orange tree to give people some orange



He's called "The People's Champ" for a reason. ❤ pic.twitter.com/CNBNpmWv9B — Giorgi Kokiashvili ✊ (@iHeartGeorgius1) April 17, 2023

Google Translate defeats a UFC champion.

Please debate in the comments! I think Holloway could take a baseball bat to the face and beer bottle upside the head, but Francis Ngannou uppercut may be a step too far.

Okay genuine question. Can prime Max Holloway take a full power uppercut from Ngannou without going unconscious? — Aj (@AjDuxche) April 16, 2023

Related Matches To Make After UFC Kansas City

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Some lovely Jorge Masvidal highlights, including some older footage:

Remembering Jorge Masvidal : 2007-2009 pic.twitter.com/86rc8by9k6 — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) April 14, 2023

An ode to Jorge Masvidal. pic.twitter.com/JNvMtR9uBd — Sweet Punch Memories (@SPM_staff) March 4, 2022

Taylor was caught with his head high in the pocket, and it didn’t end well.

UMALATOV FLATLINES DILANO TAYLOR TO START THE FIGHTS #PFL3 pic.twitter.com/WRMLMohfE1 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 14, 2023

This man really wanted the right hand knockout, and he eventually got it!

Random Land

More hybrid fighting nonsense!

Midnight Music: Country, 1965

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.