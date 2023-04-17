Dustin Poirier answers Gilbert Burns’ call to fight: ‘I can make 170 no problem’

Dustin Poirier is down to throw down.

UFC 288 on May 6, 2023, lost its co-main event between top-ranked Lightweight contenders, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush, this past weekend. The news was announced during UFC Kansas City and UFC President, Dana White, shared afterward that the promotion is working on a new fight to add, prompting No. 5-ranked Welterweight, Gilbert Burns, to return to action.

Burns is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 earlier this month (April 8, 2023). Seemingly looking at a possible short-notice clash with the No. 4-ranked Belal Muhammad after both declared they “would fight anyone,” things appear to have fallen through according to Burns. “Durinho” is now interested in Poirier, who quickly issued a response.

“Guy cannot make weight? [three facepalm emojis]” Burns tweeted. “All do respect to @DustinPoirier I know you are a dog! May 6 I suppose to fight Belal for n1 contender! I just think me and you will be an amazing fight! Nothing but respect [fist emoji]. That’s the fight game! To call someone out you have to man up and make weight! That’s not the friends game! I’m not your friend! Make weight and we fight!”

“Respect Gilbert [fist emoji],” Poirier replied. “I can make 170 no problem, I’m not really in fight shape but [money bag emoji] talks.”

Poirier has toyed with the idea of competing at Welterweight over the years, going as far as to briefly book a 170-pound bout against Nate Diaz in late 2018. An injury prevented Poirier from competing in the match up and he’s stayed at Lightweight ever since, defeating Michael Chandler as recently as Nov. 2022 via a third-round rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights).

As for the now odd man out, Muhammad, “Remember the Name” is contradicting Burns’ sentiments.

“Lol u just came off fight camp and made weight last week and u don’t want to do a catchweight with another welterweight that just got off the couch ? [shrug emoji], Muhammad tweeted.

“[crying laughing emoji] so now we calling out lightweights,” he concluded. “I don’t want to be your friend I wanna fight so let’s fight”