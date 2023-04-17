White: Alex Pereira needs to ‘beat a real guy’ to ‘even be considered in title contention’

Former kickboxing phenom Alex Pereira had to prove he was deserving of a middleweight title shot, running through a trio of 185-pound title hopefuls (like this ranked contender) before facing — and defeating — division kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Now it seems “Poatan,” who lost the middleweight crown in his “Last Stylebender” rematch, will be faced with a similar journey after moving up to light heavyweight, which is expected to spare Pereira another brutal weight cut.

As predicted.

“You put him in title contention and then he has to beat someone to even be considered in title contention,” promotion president Dana White said during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference (watch it here). “He’s gotta move to 205 and beat a real guy, so that’s what we’re looking at right now, getting a real guy.”

Sorry, champ.

Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are scheduled to throw down on ABC in May, but other Top 10 opponents without a current booking include Nikita Krylov and Aleksander Rakic, who is expected to return from injury over the next few months.

Pereira (7-2) turns 36 in July and may not enjoy the luxury of taking a slow and steady march toward the title. “Poatan” may also have something to prove after his Adesanya loss so expect the Brazilian to come out with bad intentions in his first fight at 205 pounds.