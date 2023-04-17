CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! ‘Korean Zombie’ ready to fight UFC rival Max Holloway ‘anytime, anywhere’

The Korean Zombie has responded to Max Holloway and it’s safe to say he wants the fight pic.twitter.com/g8445xXVU6

Challenge accepted.

Not long after capturing a unanimous decision victory over featherweight up-and-comer Arnold Allen (full results and recap here), former 145-pound champion Max Holloway called for a division showdown against fellow UFC fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, affectionately known as “The Korean Zombie.”

“Holloway, if you want to fight me, anytime, anywhere,” Jung said on Instagram. “Let’s go brother!”

Jung (17-7) is coming off a lopsided technical knockout loss to reigning champion Alex Volkanovski, a defeat so brutal “The Korean Zombie” (once again) contemplated retiring from combat sports. Now more than one year removed from that performance, it sounds like Jung is ready to get back into the thick of things.

Against one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

“Been a long time,” Jung continued. “Thanks for setting my ‘OG’ mind on fire. Let’s go, brother!”

Jung, five years older than Holloway at 36, made his Octagon debut roughly one year before “Blessed” back in early 2011. It's kind of surprising to think that over the next decade these two would somehow avoid fighting one another but it appears that drought is about to come to an end.

Who ya’ got?