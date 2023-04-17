Fans panic after UFC contender trips during ’stupid’ high-rise social media stunt (Video)

Merab Dvalishvili is ranked No. 1 in the world and could be next in line for a bantamweight title shot, depending on how the promotion books the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo. Or “The Machine” could end up unplugging himself by way of “stupid” social media stunt, like the one that saw him goofing around on the ledge of a high-rise building.

His Instagram fans were not impressed.

This is very stupid.

What do you want to prove? This is stupid, man!

Crazy guy, please stay safe Brother.

Bro chill don’t do that it’s dangerous.

He’s making me nervous.

I like you, but your video is useless. Stupid people can be influenced by this style of video. if you like danger, focus on your sport because if you were to fall no UFC doctor is going to treat you.

Dvalishvili (16-4) also tripped while trying to jump back onto the balcony.

The 32 year-old title contender is the winner of nine straight, including last month’s unanimous decision victory over former champion Petr Yan. Perhaps someone in UFC should remind him of the promotion’s “Cowboy Rule” when it comes to stunts.

Or show him that pigeon scene from Cat’s Eye.