UFC Kansas City went down last night (Sat., April 15, 2023) inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., featuring a Featherweight fight that saw former division champion, Max Holloway, defeat Arnold Allen via unanimous decision after five rounds of back-and-forth action (recap here). In the co-headlining act, Edson Barboza knocked out Billy Quarantillo via vicious knee to the face in the very first round (see it again here). In further action, Ion Cutelaba defeated Tanner Boser via first-round technical knockout (TKO).

Winner: Max Holloway

Who He Should Face Next: Chan Sung Jung

I may be in the minority, but I don’t necessarily think “Blessed” should get the next shot at the title. After all, prior to defeating Allen last night he was coming of his third loss to current champion, Alexander Volkanovski. There are two fights that I would love for Holloway next, and that would be either Emmett or “The Korean Zombie.” Emmett was last seen coming up short against Yair Rodriguez for the interim title, while Jung hasn’t competed since losing to Volkanovski over a year ago. Holloway revealed that he wouldn’t mind facing “The Korean Zombie” during the post-fight presser, so that fight has instant classic written all over it.

Winner: Edson Barboza

Who He Should Face Next: Sodiq Yusuff

Barboza got back on the winning track and snapped his two-fight losing streak by knocking out Billy Quarantillo with a perfectly-timed knee to the face. Up next for the Brazilian bomber, a fight against Yusuff seems logical. “Super” is currently ranked two spots ahead of Barboza at No. 12 and has won two straight over Alex Caceres and was most recently seen submitting Don Shainis in just 30 seconds six months ago.

Winner: Azamat Murzakanov

Who He Should Face Next: Khalil Rountree

Murzakanov picked up his third straight win inside the Octagon to improve to 13-0 overall in his pro MMA career after schooling Dustin Jacoby for three rounds. A fight against Rountree for his next challenge makes sense because “The War Horse’s” last win also came against Jacoby six months ago. Rountree is riding a three-fight win streak at the moment and is currently tied with Jacoby with the No. 13 spot, while Murzakanov is at No. 15.

Winner: Ion Cutelaba

Who He Should Face Next: Dustin Jacoby rematch

Cutelaba picked up a huge win by stopping Tanner Boser via strikes in the very first round, snapping his three-fight losing streak, in the process. I wouldn’t mind seeing a fight between he and Jacoby. Their first fight ended in a split-draw back in May 2021, and since neither man is close to the Top 15 and could have a similar estimated turnaround time since they competed on the same card, why not have them run it back to settle their business once and for all.

Winner: Pedro Munhoz

Who He Should Face Next: Song Yadong

Munhoz picked up a huge win over Chris Gutierrez, so he should expect a small bump in the rankings after ending his three-fight win-less streak. Up next for the scrappy 135-pounder, perhaps a fight against Yadong might be in order. Yadong was last seen losing to Cory Sandhagen in Sept. 2022, which snapped his three-fight losing streak. Yadong is currently sitting at No. 8. while Munhoz currently hold firm at No. 9.

Winner: Rafa Garcia

Who He Should Face Next: Mark Madsen

Garcia picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over longtime veteran, Clay Guida, to improve to 4-1 over his last five fights under the UFC umbrella. Garcia is picking up some steam but he still may be out of range to get a spot in the Top 15 since the 155-pound division is loaded. I am feeling a fight against Madsen next for the Mexican-born fighter. Madsen — a former Olympian — suffered the first loss of his MMA career in his previous bout against Grant Dawson in Nov. 22.

