Darren Till is currently on the prowl for a debut boxing opponent, and part of that process involves trash talking a laundry list of fighters on Twitter.

“The Gorilla” asked for and was granted a release from the UFC back in February after a rough 1-5 run. Initially he talked about taking some time to rehab nagging injuries without having to worry about USADA restrictions. Then he added the possibility of a crossover into boxing, perhaps against a YouTuber like Logan Paul or KSI. Now he’s upped the ante and is throwing shade at some former boxing champions.

“Carl Froch is a long nosed t—t,” Till wrote on Twitter. “Rocky Fielding is a big lanky s—house. Tommy Fury is a fat f—ing juice head & Joe Joyce is a fat miserable c—. All can get it. Let’s go trolls. Fucking s—houses”

Tommy Fury needs no introduction on this website — he did what Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley couldn’t: he outboxed Jake Paul for a decision win. With Paul now deferring their rematch to fight Nate Diaz, Fury does happen to be available. But it’s unclear whether he intends on continuing down the freakshow fight path with his career.

The last time we talked about Carl Froch, he was calling for a cage match against Conor McGregor. Froch hasn’t fought since 2014 but has become an entertaining boxing analyst for Sky Sports, where he never hesitates to speak his mind. We doubt he’d come out of retirement to fight Till, but he just may eviscerate “The Gorilla” verbally on air ... which is probably why he was included in Darren’s callout to begin with.

Rocky Fielding is a fellow Liverpudian and former super middleweight champ that just retired from the sport in January. but that didn’t stop him from accepting Till’s challenge.

However and how many? Hahahaha you don’t even train ya fat cunt. Ur out in Marbella doing them shit Tyson fury circuits ya little Mongolian https://t.co/qBFOHvJi2K — D (@darrentill2) April 16, 2023

“Let’s see who is one then,” Fielding wrote on Twitter. “July/August Echo Arena. How Ever Many Rounds & Minutes You Want. Let’s Goooooo.”

“However and how many? Hahahaha you don’t even train ya fat c—,” Till replied. “Ur out in Marbella doing them s— Tyson fury circuits ya little Mongolian.”

Would Darren Till be crazy enough to step into the ring with Fielding? At this point we’ve stopped giving UFC fighters a chance against the YouTube boxers. “Rocky from Stocky” is a British and Commonwealth champion, held a WBA title, and fought Canelo Alvarez. Sure, he got TKO’d in three rounds, but he’s been around the block. He’s a serious dude. There’s no way Till wins a boxing match against him.

We have to admit, though: there’s something appealing about seeing two Liverpool fighters from boxing and MMA fight at the Echo Arena, even if it ends up being a gross mismatch. Do you think Till vs. Fielding has a chance of happening, Maniacs?