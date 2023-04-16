Bryce Mitchell has a new opponent for UFC 288, and a new Flat Earth documentary

Bryce Mitchell will be staying on UFC 288 after all.

Things were looking iffy for “Thug Nasty” after his original opponent Jonathan Pearce pulled out of their featherweight bout in Newark, New Jersey. But with three weeks left before the May 6th card, the UFC has put together a pretty solid replacement: Movsar Evloev.

It’s a step up in competition for Mitchell, whose original opponent Pearce was unranked. In comparison, Evloev is ranked No. 10 at 145 pounds, one spot above No. 11 Mitchell. But say what you will about Mitchell’s quirky opinions, the man has never shied away from a tough fight.

Mitchell and Evloev were supposed to fight back in November of 2022, but an injury to the Russian fighter nixed that bout. “Thug Nasty” would end up being shifted forward a few weeks to fight on the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Ilia Topuria. That fight didn’t go Bryce’s way. He ended up getting dominated and submitted, although he blamed the defeat on being sick with the flu.

“I was just really sick. I shouldn’t have took the fight,” he said afterward. “I’m just telling you, a fifth-grader could’ve whooped my ass that night.”

This fight against Evloev is a good opportunity for Mitchell to prove that he’s got what it takes to be a top name at featherweight. Evloev is 16-0 with six wins in the UFC. Mitchell is 15-1, with the sole blemish his sick day against Topuria. While we were looking forward to a grappling extravaganza between Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce, this fight is a more relevant scrap between hungry 145ers.

And if you can’t wait until May 6th to see Bryce Mitchell, we have good news for you. He’s featured in a new flat earth documentary called ‘Level With Me’ set to come out next week.

“Hey yall!! im n a flat earth film it comes out n a week,” Mitchell wrote on Instagram. “Its another Hibbeler Productions masterpiece. if yall dont know by now, NASA is fraudulent. They’re evil. thats why their logo is the tounge of a snake. They make up lies like big bang and moon landins cause the elites dont want you to worship God!”

“If you’re interested check out the film next week. If not, just do your own research. True research will lead you right back to Jesus like it did me!!!”

Just saying it again: Mitchell doesn’t pick fights that are easy to win. In the cage, or in the realms of science.