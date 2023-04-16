KANSAS CITY, MO - Max Holloway has his eyes set on a fellow UFC legend.

Holloway got back into the win column against Arnold Allen last night (Sat., Apr. 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, defeating the English fighter via unanimous decision. With the win over Allen, “Blessed” has now cleared out the top four ranked Featherweights.

Holloway is in a tough spot currently because a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski is not possible anytime soon, but he has beaten everyone in front of him and any contender that has stepped up. However, there is one name that he is very excited to fight.

During the UFC Kansas City press conference (watch here), when asked about a potential fight with Chan Sung Jung, “Blessed” jumped at the opportunity.

“Korean Zombie, that is the only guy in my time, with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight. I would love that fight,” Holloway told MMA Mania. “There’s a fight in my agent’s country, Australia, coming up. Australia’s supposed to be happening sometime, we don’t know when. And if Korean Zombie wants to get it, he can get it. He can get it.”

“I would love to fight him,” Holloway continued. “That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kind of tripping about how the hell we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet, we came up in the same era, and we didn’t fight each other. If that’s it, that’s it.”

"If 'Korean Zombie' wants it, he can get it': Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) is ready for his long-awaited showdown with Chan Sung Jung.#UFCKansasCity | Full video: https://t.co/hLD1RZCgyf pic.twitter.com/BE0NAdvjPL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 16, 2023

Jung, 36, has not competed since getting clobbered by Volkanovski at UFC 273 (watch highlights) and has flirted with retirement. However, MMA Mania has learned from a source that a fight with Holloway is something that “The Korean Zombie” has asked for before laying down his gloves.

As for the location, nothing has been confirmed, but a second trip to Australia is definitely on the UFC’s to-do list, as Holloway revealed.

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.