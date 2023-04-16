Dana White unhappy with fake retirements at UFC Kansas City: ‘That pissed me off’

KANSAS CITY, MO - Dana White wasn’t happy with the fake retirements.

UFC Kansas City went down last night (Sat., Apr. 15, 2023), and in the main event, Max Holloway handed Arnold Allen his first UFC loss via unanimous decision. Earlier in the night, two bizarre fake retirements left people scratching their heads.

First, Bill Algeo took his gloves off on the “Prelims” portion of UFC Kansas City after submitting T.J. Brown and did a knockoff Colby Covington promo following a fake retirement.

“Listen, I will never retire in a dump like Kansas City. I look around here, and all I see is a bunch of Croc wearin’, Uber Eats drivin’, sons of guns,” Algeo told Daniel Cormier.

Check it out:

Weird, right? Anyway, UFC veteran Clay Guida took his gloves off after losing a clear-cut unanimous decision to Rafa Garcia and told Daniel Cormier that he wasn’t retiring; however, he wants to trade gloves with Garcia.

“I tricked you guys,” Guida said to the Kansas City crowd. “There ain’t no way I’m walking away yet. I want to congratulate this young man Rafa Garcia, and I want to ask Rafa Garcia to trade gloves with me because that was a heck of a performance by him.”

Guida would go on to wish happy birthday to his mom, who was in attendance.

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference (watch), the UFC President was unhappy about the fake retirements.

“That pissed me off, actually, to be honest with you,” White said. “No, that pissed me off. “I like [Clay Guida], he’s a nice guy, but you’re faking your retirement, so you can say f—king happy birthday to somebody? We’re running a live event here, you know what I mean? I was not happy about that...That was not good.”

While the two fake retirements were strange, UFC OGs Ed Herman and Zac Cummings both retired after their fight (watch highlights).

