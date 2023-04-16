UFC hopes to book Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for Madison Square Garden

KANSAS CITY, MO - Jon Jones is headed to New York ... hopefully.

It has been 44 days since Jones captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285 in Las Vegas by running through Ciryl Gane (watch highlights), but ever since there have been crickets, and he has seemingly disappeared.

On Saturday, during UFC Kansas City, Jones took to Twitter to say he hopes to fight in his home state of New York for his ‘retirement fight.’

“How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden,” Jones wrote.

During the UFC Kansas post-fight press conference (watch), UFC President Dana White confirmed to the media that a fight at Madison Square Garden (MSG) is what they hope to book.

“As far as I know, everything is good, and hopefully, we have a fight with him and Stipe very soon,” White told reporters. “That’s where we’d like to do it.”

White would also backtrack his ‘disappeared’ comments he made at UFC 287 last week.

“That was totally blown out of proportion,” White said. “This is what you guys do. I say something; you blow it way out of proportion. I said all the built up and lead up to that fight, all this Jon Jones, then poof, he’s just gone.’ Then I don’t know what Stipe said, then it turns into f—king drama. There’s no drama here.”

With UFC annually going to MSG, that means Jones vs. Miocic is tentatively scheduled for November of this year.

