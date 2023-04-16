Max Holloway delivered another dominant main event performance last night (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when he outpointed Arnold Allen for a unanimous decision win. In co-main event action, Edson Barboza turned back the clock to earn a knockout via knee over featherweight up-and-comer Billy Quarantillo (watch HERE).

In addition to the main and co-main event attractions, UFC Kansas City’s card produced a plethora of knockouts, submission, and memorable barn burners. Let’s review the action below:

Gillian Robertson scored her seventh UFC submission finish when she stopped previously undefeated women’s strawweight fighter Piera Rodriguez with a controversial armbar (watch HERE)

Women’s strawweight upstart Denise Gomes captured a brutal second-round TKO finish over touted Brazilian prospect Bruna Brasil

UFC veterans Zak Cummings and Ed Herman both retired after Cummings stopped “Short Fuse” with a third-round TKO (highlights HERE)

Brandon Royval may have earned the next UFC flyweight title shot with a brutal knee knockout over Matheus Nicolau

Bill Algeo scored one of the biggest wins of his UFC career with a second-round submission finish over veteran T.J. Brown

A struggling Ion Cutelaba returned to the UFC light heavyweight win column with an impressive TKO finish over former heavyweight Tanner Boser (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Kansas City post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown Performance of the Night: Edson Barboza Performance of the Night: Brandon Royval Performance of the Night: Gillian Robertson

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.