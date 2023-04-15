Max Holloway and Arnold Allen squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Following a back-and-forth fight, Holloway was named the victor.

Allen opened the fight pressuring and attacking the lead leg. Holloway answered with quick punches, putting a combination through the guard. Holloway advanced again, but Allen stood his ground and cracked the Hawaiian with a stiff left hand. Holloway ate it without issue per usual, and he attacked the body in response. Then, Holloway connected with a clean 1-2 down the middle. By the end of the round, Holloway was flowing well, and he seemingly pulled away after a solid start from the English fighter.

Allen turned up the heat early in the second, connecting with a heavy left hand then quickly following up with a clean right hook connection. Another clean overhand connected, knocking Holloway back a step. The Hawaiian answered with calf kicks and jabs, willingly playing the outside game. Afterward, Holloway targeted the mid-section with his punches well. Allen landed yet another good left hand, but Holloway scored in return with a heavy body kick.

Overall, the second was a very competitive kickboxing battle.

The third continued in similar fashion, but Holloway continued to pull ahead. The Hawaiian’s distance management was on point, leaving the usually accurate Allen swinging at air far more often. He still landed some decent lefts and solid jabs, but “Blessed” was putting combinations together. In particular, Holloway did a great job of putting his right shin across Allen’s midsection, which looked quite painful.

Holloway’s jab was humming in the fourth. Allen started taking his left hand to the body, but Holloway answered in kind. Really, Holloway’s distance control was winning the fight, as he just barely avoided Allen’s shots while keeping his own volume high. It was great sticking and moving from “Blessed,” whose volume iced another round despite some decent lands from “Almighty.”

Allen needed something major in the fifth round, and he knew it. He came out firing hard, and he landed some big punches in the opening 30 seconds. Holloway returned fire with knees and a spinning elbow, but Allen kept firing. As his pace waned slightly, Holloway ripped his body with more kicks then landed another beautiful elbow. Allen was hunting the high kick then attacked the ribs with hooks. In the final 10 seconds, Allen charged forward and swung big, landing a gnarly elbow. Holloway, being fairly immortal, absorbed that shot then cracked him right back, wobbling the English striker at the bell.

This was some really high-level MMA! Allen brought a solid game plan to the cage, but Holloway’s volume and veteran expertise proved a touch too much for the younger man. When Holloway’s offense is flowing, he’s a remarkably special fighter, and his kickboxing scored him another Top Five victory tonight.

Result: Holloway via decision

