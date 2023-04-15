Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Barboza started strong, shucking off a takedown and spinning Quarantillo around with a low kick. Quarantillo advanced relentlessly, working behind the jab. Barboza denied a second takedown attempt then ripped the body and landed upstairs with a combination. Quarantillo refused to back off, but he ducked directly into a perfect knee to the jaw! In an instant, Quarantillo was put to sleep, and he fell to the floor face-first.

Just because everyone knows that pressure is the key to defeating Edson Barboza doesn’t mean it’s easy! Quarantillo landed some decent shots, but he never managed to fully earn Barboza’s respect with either his hands or wrestling. As a result, Barboza was able to confidently time big shots, and there’s no way to out-tough a perfect knee to the jawline.

BOOM!

Result: Barboza via knockout

