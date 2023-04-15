Related Holloway Decisions Game Allen

With UFC Kansas City a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., April 15, 2023) of fights on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and streaking contender Arnold Allen, a co-headliner pitting Brazilian striker Edson Barboza against fan favorite featherweight Billy Quarantillo, and a potential flyweight title eliminator between Brandon Royval and Matheus Nicolau, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at around 12:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

