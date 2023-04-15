 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Ion Cutelaba stuns Tanner Boser with early TKO | UFC Kansas City

By Dan Hiergesell
MMA: APR 14 UFC Fight Night Kansas City - Weigh-Ins Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tanner Boser’s return to the light heavyweight division did not go as planned earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as the former heavyweight was overwhelmed by a ferocious Ion Cutelaba first-round TKO (punches).

Boser looked light on his feet in the early going, but it was Cutelaba who was controlling the distance. It left Boser open to a nasty right hand that buckled him. Cutelaba followed up with a barrage of punches that kept Boser pinned along the cage and eventually forced the referee’s hand.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Cutelaba, 29, had lost three straight coming into this main card fight so it was important that he produced a memorable performance. “Hulk” usually comes out smashing, but Cutelaba took his time in this one and it paid off big time. Maybe it’s a sign of things to come from the talented Moldovan finisher.

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.

