 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Brandon Royval pulls off huge knee KO over Matheus Nicolau | UFC Kansas City

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Royval v Nicolau Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Brandon Royval may have locked down the next UFC flyweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when “Raw Dawg” stopped surging contender Matheus Nicolau with a nasty first-round knockout (knee and elbows).

LIVE! Stream UFC Kansas City On ESPN+

CRUCIAL FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kansas City, Mo., for the first time in almost four years on Sat., April 15, 2023, featuring a star-studded lineup as former Featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Max Holloway, collides with No. 4-seeded Arnold Allen in a crucial bout with title implications. In UFC Kansas City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza battles Billy Quarantillo in another 145-pound showdown that is sure to produce fireworks.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Royval usually fights like a flying banshee on fire, but the talented flyweight stayed calmer than usual in this potential No. 1 contender’s bout. It allowed Royval to avoid unnecessary punishment and produce a window of opportunity to launch a perfect right knee inside. it connected under Nicolau’s chin and the Brazilian fighter fell to the canvas in a heap. Royval followed up with punches and elbows to earn the early stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Royval, 30, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon and just took out one of the best contenders in the division with relative ease. It’s unknown at this time if this win will net “Raw Dawg” his first UFC title shot, but considering he’s willing to be the backup for the upcoming Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja title fight at UFC 290 he may get his wish. It should be noted that Royval already holds losses against both Moreno and Pantoja.

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania