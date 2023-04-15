Brandon Royval may have locked down the next UFC flyweight title shot earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when “Raw Dawg” stopped surging contender Matheus Nicolau with a nasty first-round knockout (knee and elbows).

Royval usually fights like a flying banshee on fire, but the talented flyweight stayed calmer than usual in this potential No. 1 contender’s bout. It allowed Royval to avoid unnecessary punishment and produce a window of opportunity to launch a perfect right knee inside. it connected under Nicolau’s chin and the Brazilian fighter fell to the canvas in a heap. Royval followed up with punches and elbows to earn the early stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Royval, 30, has now won his last three trips to the Octagon and just took out one of the best contenders in the division with relative ease. It’s unknown at this time if this win will net “Raw Dawg” his first UFC title shot, but considering he’s willing to be the backup for the upcoming Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja title fight at UFC 290 he may get his wish. It should be noted that Royval already holds losses against both Moreno and Pantoja.

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.