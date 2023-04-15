Zak Cummings scored a bloody third-round TKO stoppage over Ed Herman earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and then retired alongside “Short Fuse” in two equally-emotional speeches.

Cummings was the favorite in this fight and for good reason. Not only was he fighting in front of his hometown, but Cummings was going up against a 42-year-old Herman coming off a two-year layoff. It was a perfect opportunity for Cummings to shine and deliver one of his most memorable performances to date.

Luckily for the Kansas City crowd, Cummings dominated this fight from the opening bell. He must have knocked Herman down close to five times over the course of this fight and busted up the nose of “Short Fuse” pretty badly. In the third round, Cummings delivered a brutal combination along the cage that crumbled Herman and finally put an end to the fight.

After the action Cummings spoke with UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier, and announced that he was going to call an end to his career in front of his home crowd. The post-fight speech was pretty emotional, but what a way to go out.

In addition to Cummings’ retirement, Herman also decided that tonight was the last time he’ll step foot inside of the Octagon. It was a hard scene to watch as “Short Fuse” broke down and started to hug “DC.” Herman and Cummings also embraced in the middle of the Octagon following their dual retirement.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Zak Cummings gets the W in front of his home crowd #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/AHhorblZZj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 15, 2023

What a way to go out!



In front of his hometown crowd, @ZakCummings calls it quits on a great MMA career #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/tTe3lv3PZA — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

Thank you to the Short Fuse @EdHermanUFC announces his retirement after a hard fought battle at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/2Ku0obuzvM — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2023

