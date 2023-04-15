 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Gillian Robertson submits Piera Rodriguez with controversial ‘verbal’ armbar tap | UFC Kansas City

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Robertson v Rodriguez Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gillian Robertson scored another submission stoppage earlier tonight (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when “Savage” stopped previously undefeated Piera Rodriguez with a controversial “verbal” armbar tap in the second round.

LIVE! Stream UFC Kansas City On ESPN+

CRUCIAL FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kansas City, Mo., for the first time in almost four years on Sat., April 15, 2023, featuring a star-studded lineup as former Featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Max Holloway, collides with No. 4-seeded Arnold Allen in a crucial bout with title implications. In UFC Kansas City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza battles Billy Quarantillo in another 145-pound showdown that is sure to produce fireworks.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Robertson was looking to grapple from the second this “Prelims” affair started. Rodríguez tried her best and found some success in the early going, but Robertson was relentless in her attempt to drag the action to the canvas. In Round 2, “Savage” found exactly what she was looking for after Rodriguez made a mistake on the ground and Robertson locked up the armbar attempt.

Rodriguez seemed to tap, but the action continued for a few seconds longer. That’s when the referee stepped in to stop the action as he believed Rodriguez verbally tapped. While the initial tap was seen on replay Rodriguez still protested the verbal stoppage. Even Robertson didn’t know what happened, but she had won so what did she care.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Robertson, 27, captures her seventh UFC submission finish with this win and pushes her record to 3-1 in her last four Octagon trips. Rodriguez was undefeated entering this fight and seemed to have a complete game, but Robertson continues to show she has some of the best grappling in women’s mixed martial arts today.

For complete UFC Kansas City results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania