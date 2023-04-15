Max Holloway was once again defending his spot in the stacked featherweight division last night (Sat., April 15, 2023) at UFC Kansas City live on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and the former UFC champion did just that with a dominant win over red-hot contender Arnold Allen.

Holloway commanded the action in the first round with solid volume and good movement, but Allen returned the favor with heavy power shots in the second frame. “Blessed” regained control in the third as he circled and picked his shots. Allen remained dangerous with looping counters, but Holloway’s chin held up as usual.

Both featherweights delivered moments in the fourth round, but Holloway’s elusiveness and constant movement kept him ahead. Holloway had totaled more than double the significant strikes that Allen did over the course of 20 minutes. Allen went for broke to start the fifth and chased Holloway around the Octagon. Holloway kept calm and returned his own offense with kicks and a spinning back fist.

“Almighty” found a home for a few head kicks with two minutes left in the fight, but Holloway stayed busy and kept a strong counter attack. In the end, after a crazy final barrage between both fighters, it was Holloway who did enough over the course of five rounds to earn the unanimous decision win.

Check out the official scorecard below and let us know how you scored UFC Kansas City’s main event:

