Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Contender Series alum, Karl Roberson, was reportedly arrested this week in Neptune, N.J., on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and several weapons offenses.

This is according to a report by arresting officer, Detective Ryan Jackson of the Howell Township Police Department, which was obtained by combat sports reporter, Ben Davis. The police report can be seen below:

“The second suspect, Karl Roberson (32/m/Neptune), was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Neptune. He was driving a vehicle that investigation revealed had been connected to the burglary. Following his arrest, a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle. During the search officers found a defaced 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected “crack cocaine,” marijuana and items related to the burglary. Roberson was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses,” read the report.

This is all the information we have at this time. It’s unknown which burglary Roberson is being linked to and what sort of prison time the former UFC fighter might face. Roberson will have his opportunity to prove his innocence before being found guilty on a multitude of serious charges.

Roberson, 32, was once a very promising UFC prospect. The former professional kickboxer made a huge splash on Contender Series back in July 2017 with a 15-second knockout win over current UFC light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann. Roberson made good on his UFC debut by defeating middleweight veteran Darren Stewart with a first-round submission in Nov. 2017 before the wheels started to fall off.

The Neptune native produced a dismal 3-6 record over his next nine Octagon outings. He lost his last four UFC appearances by way of knockout or submission before his release from the promotion in July 2022. Roberson has not competed professionally in any fashion since then.

Stick with Mania for more details on Roberson’s recent arrest.