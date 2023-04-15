 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen full fight video preview for UFC Kansas City main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back in action this evening with the UFC Kansas City: “Holloway vs. Allen” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 15, 2022) inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. UFC Kansas City, which airs on both ESPN and ESPN+, will be headlined by the featherweight showdown between former champion Max Holloway and streaking 145-pound contender Arnold Allen, ranked two spots behind “Blessed” at No. 4 in the division.

Check out their “Whatever It Takes” fight video preview embedded above.

CRUCIAL FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kansas City, Mo., for the first time in almost four years on Sat., April 15, 2023, featuring a star-studded lineup as former Featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Max Holloway, collides with No. 4-seeded Arnold Allen in a crucial bout with title implications. In UFC Kansas City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza battles Billy Quarantillo in another 145-pound showdown that is sure to produce fireworks.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Kansas City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Kansas City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Allen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

