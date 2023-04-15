Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will descend upon the “Show-Me State” by way of the UFC Kansas City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place TONIGHT (Sat., April 15, 2023) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. UFC Kansas City will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 5 featherweight bangers Max Holloway and Arnold Allen, who sling leather for a potential shot at the division crown later this year. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, 145-pound highlight reel Edson Barboza looks to smash his way back into the win column at the expense of rough-and-tumble featherweight bruiser Billy Quarantillo.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Kansas City fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Kansas City action at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Holloway vs. Allen.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Kansas City results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC KANSAS CITY QUICK RESULTS:

Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Rafa Garcia vs. Clay Guida

TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo

Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Gaston Bolanos vs. Aaron Phillips

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

UFC KANSAS CITY LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Clay Guida

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: TJ Brown vs. Bill Algeo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Gaston Bolanos vs. Aaron Phillips

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: