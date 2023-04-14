‘Easy’ Tom Aspinall ready to replace persnickety Leon Edwards at UFC London, calls out Marcin Tybura

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has no plans to headline the upcoming UFC 291 pay-per-view (PPV) event, tentatively scheduled for Sat., July 22, 2023 in London, England. Partly because he just competed at UFC 286 and wants time to recover but mostly because it will give top contender Colby Covington some extra time to beg for a title shot.

Heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall to the rescue?

“Leon Edwards says he doesn’t wanna fight in July and wants to fight in Abu Dhabi in October,” Aspinall wrote on Twitter. “I’m happy to take the main event slot or further down the card, I’m easy. Marcin Tybura keeps saying he is ready also.”

Aspinall (12-3) and Tybura (24-7) started exchanging words last month on social media when the Brit sent a search and rescue party for the Pole’s missing eyebrows. No word yet from UFC matchmakers on which direction they plan to go for these two heavyweights.

It sounds like “Tybur” is on board.

“I’m not gonna miss the opportunity for somebody higher ranking to call me,” Tybura said in a previous interview. “So I’m really up for this one, yeah let’s do it. Tom Aspinall is a really you know, kind guy. And I think we can make like kindest motherf***er belt for this one. Yeah, whenever. Sooner the better. I’m waiting for the contract and let’s go.”

Aspinall is ranked five spots ahead of Tybura at No. 5.

The 30 year-old Brit suffered the first loss of his UFC career when his knee took a sick day at UFC London last July. Since he’s been gone, Tybura, 37, racked up back-to-back decision victories over Alexander Romanov (UFC 278) and Blagoy Ivanov (UFC Vegas 68).

Expect to hear an announcement on this fight (one way or the other) in the coming weeks.