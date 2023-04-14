UFC 287 medical suspensions: Israel Adesanya cleared to compete, but Alex Pereira sent to the sidelines

Florida Athletic Commission today released its list of medical suspensions for those athletes competing at the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Miami, with knockout victims like Alex Pereira, Adrian Yanez, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke receiving 60-day sits. The fighters who handed down the hurt, including Israel Adesanya, Rob Font, Kevin Holland, and Steve Garcia, respectively, escaped “The Sunshine State” without penalty.
Complete UFC 287 medical suspensions below.
Alex Pereira: 60 days
Adrian Yanez: 60 days
Santiago Ponzinibbio: 60 days
Kelvin Gastelum: 45 days
Chris Curtis: 45 days
Michelle Waterson-Gomez: 30 days
Gerald Meerschaert: 45 days
Lupita Godinez: 30 days
Cynthia Calvillo: 30 days
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: 60 days
Suspensions courtesy of MMA Fighting.
Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.
For complete UFC 287 results and play-by-play click here.
Loading comments...