Jorge Masvidal exposes Miami police for ‘favoritism,’ personal intervention in Colby Covington attack

Colby Covington claims Jorge Masvidal viciously attacked him outside a Miami restaurant last year to get revenge for trash that was talked ahead of their UFC 272 headliner. After suffering a broken tooth and smashed Rolex, “Chaos” called the police.

But he didn’t dial 911.

Instead, Covington phoned a “pal and training partner” who just so happened to be a high-ranking sergeant with the Miami police so that he could receive “concierge police intervention,” according to Masvidal in new court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The result? A special “Code 3” call and more than a dozen cops rushing the scene.

“From our investigation and witness depositions it’s clear that protocol was not followed that evening and Mr. Covington received preferential treatment,” said Masvidal’s attorney, Bradford Cohen. “Sadly, the people of Miami Beach that needed an officer that night, at that time, probably suffered due to over 15 officers responding to a misdemeanor offense.”

Masvidal, 38, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

“Gamebred” pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to go to trial in May. Judging by this video of his police interview, it looks as though Masvidal got pretty good treatment himself. We’ll see what the judge thinks in just a few weeks.

