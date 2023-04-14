UFC 287 ‘Fight Motion’ video: Watch Israel Adesanya clobber Alex Pereira in super slow motion

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently uploaded its “Fight Motion” video featuring slow motion highlights from last weekend’s UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which featured Israel Adesanya recapturing the middleweight title with a thrilling knockout victory over Israel Adesanya inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

“The happiness that we felt when it happened and in the cage but with the added — because you’re by yourself — with the added feeling of relief,” head coach Eugene Bareman told The MMA Hour. “You don’t really get a chance to reflect on that in the cage because there’s just too much going on, but when you get to an area where you’re just by yourself you have the happiness, but then you also have the weight off your shoulders and that’s a different feeling to the happiness and you’ve combined the two.”

Adesanya dropped two kickboxing fights to Pereira before meeting “Poatan” inside the cage, then lost his title to the massive Brazilian at UFC 281 last November. Their UFC 287 rematch could mark the end of their rivalry with Pereira moving to light heavyweight.

“So me and Israel, when we had that moment, we were together in the tent, just us two and the doctor, we hugged each other again and you could just feel the happiness, but it coincided with the relief,” Bareman said. “It’s just a feeling of weightlessness, like finally, we traveled the world fighting this guy and tried to beat him and finally we’ve done it. It’s like a weightlessness, like you’re floating.”

