Live: UFC Kansas City ceremonial weigh ins video | Holloway vs. Allen

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC Kansas City early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 28 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Holloway vs. Allen” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., April 15, 2023) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

CRUCIAL FEATHERWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kansas City, Mo., for the first time in almost four years on Sat., April 15, 2023, featuring a star-studded lineup as former Featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Max Holloway, collides with No. 4-seeded Arnold Allen in a crucial bout with title implications. In UFC Kansas City’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, No. 14-ranked Edson Barboza battles Billy Quarantillo in another 145-pound showdown that is sure to produce fireworks.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Kansas City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Kansas City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Allen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

