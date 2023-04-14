With the UFC Kansas City early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 28 fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Holloway vs. Allen” MMA event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., April 15, 2023) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Get complete UFC Kansas City early weigh-in results and video right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Kansas City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Kansas City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Allen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.