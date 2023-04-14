Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from the upcoming UFC Kansas City mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 15, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring a featherweight main event between Top 5 title hopefuls Max Holloway and Arnold Allen, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2023 and beyond.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Show-Me State,” which also include the featherweight showdown between Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Missouri Office of Athletics affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Kansas City weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Holloway vs. Allen” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that ceremonial weigh ins (and fighter staredowns) will take place later today at 5 p.m. ET HERE.

Complete UFC Kansas City weigh ins text results below:

UFC Kansas City Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway (146) vs. Arnold Allen (146)

145 lbs.: Edson Barboza (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146)

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby (206) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

205 lbs.: Tanner Boser (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206)

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

UFC Kansas City Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: TJ Brown (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

125 lbs.: Brandon Royval (126) vs. Matheus Nicolau (126)

205 lbs.: Zak Cummings (206) vs. Ed Herman (206)

115 lbs.: Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

155 lbs.: Lando Vannata (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

115 lbs.: Bruna Brasil (116) vs. Denise Gomes (115)

135 lbs.: Gaston Bolanos (136) vs. Aaron Phillips (136)

135 lbs.: Joselyne Edwards () vs. Lucie Pudilova (136)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Kansas City fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Kansas City news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Allen” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.