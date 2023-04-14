Week three of the 2023 Professional Fighters League (PFL) rolls on TONIGHT (Fri., April 14, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the Welterweights and Lightweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season later this year.

PFL 3 will be a little different this week due to ESPN’s scheduling. A five-fight ESPN main card will be headlined by 2022 PFL Lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier and former UFC madman Shane Burgos, and it will take place earlier in the evening. A few hours later, the main event of the ESPN+ card will see 2022 Welterweight champion Sadibou Sy take on Jarrah Al Silawi.

The ESPN main card starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, while the ESPN+ main card begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN Card (7 p.m. ET)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Denis Goltsov vs. Cezar Ferreira

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov defeats Dilano Taylor via TKO (punches) Round 1, 1:31

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al Silawi

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Ben Egli

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez

Bruno Miranda vs. Ahmed Amir

Zach Juusola vs. Brandon Jenkins

Natan Schulte vs. Stevie Ray

