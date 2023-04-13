Johnny Walker happy to welcome Alex Pereira to 205, advises ‘Poatan’ to work on his defense

Alex Pereira needs a dance partner for his impending Light Heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

The recently dethroned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Pereira (7-2), announced late last night (Weds., April 12, 2023) that he’ll be headed to the 205-pound weight class for his next time out. “Poatan,” 35, didn’t share any opponent name just yet, but hinted that something is already in the works and he’ll share the news as soon as he can.

Meanwhile, entertaining contenders like Pereira’s fellow Brazilian, Johnny Walker (20-7), love the idea of a match up with the vicious knockout artist.

“Let’s come,” Walker told MiddleEasy. “Everyone is going to have to welcome him. Whatever it takes, I’m happy to [fight him]. This is what I do for a living. I don’t pick fights. Whatever UFC books for me I accept and I’ll be happy. I make the Top 10, go there, mission accomplished.”

Before Walker can throw down with Pereira, he’ll need to get through Anthony Smith on May 13, 2023, at UFC Charlotte. A Walker win would extend his resurgent winning streak to three.

Walker, 31, thrillingly burst onto the UFC scene in 2018, scoring multiple wild highlight-reel knockouts before suffering some setbacks of the same variety. Unfortunately for Pereira, he suffered a similar fate in his first UFC loss this past weekend (April 8, 2023) at UFC 287 against Israel Adesanya (watch highlights). Assessing the performance, Walker can relate to the way Pereira fought on the night.

“It was really good,” Walker said of Adesanya’s performance. “I like [Adesanya’s] defense. When I watched the replay in slow motion Pereira was with his hands way low. You can’t have very good attack and not much defense. I was like this before. I was full attack and no defense and this is why I got caught. I can knock anybody out, but can I protect myself? If you don’t protect yourself it’s what happens. You get knocked out.”