Sean Strickland reveals newfound respect for ‘petty motherf—ker’ Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland has grown slightly fonder of Israel Adesanya after the champion’s recent victory at UFC 287 this past weekend (April 8, 2023).

Adesanya put to bed his previously one-sided rivalry with Alex Pereira via a devastating second-round knockout (watch highlights) in Miami, Florida. Winless in three prior encounters ahead of the fight, Adesanya was determined as ever to get a win over “Poatan” and things had become personal.

Celebrating with Pereira’s patented bow and arrow gesture, Adesanya then pointed out the former Middleweight titlist’s son in the crowd and dropped to the ground, mocking his father’s unconsciousness. The moment was a callback to the pair’s second kickboxing match that saw Pereira knockout Adesanya in round three, prompting the Brazilian’s son to lie down in the ring next to Adesanya. Never shy to share his feeling on any topic, Strickland had no issues with the questionable celebration from “The Last Stylebender.”

“Here’s the thing, man. You’re a petty motherf—ker. That’s the one thing about you I respect,” Strickland told Helen Yee. “I would have done the same s—t. So, petty motherf—ker, but so am I and that’s the one thing where I’ll say, ‘You know what, I would have done the same s—t.’”

Strickland appeared on his way to a title shot against Adesanya in 2022 had he gotten past Pereira in their UFC 276 match up. Unfortunately for “Tarzan,” Pereira found the first-round knockout with punches (watch highlights), snapping his six-fight winning streak.

A recent win over Nassourdine Imavov on short notice at Light Heavyweight re-inserted Strickland into the winner’s column. He’s aware he’ll likely need to do more work before getting his title opportunity, and with Pereira announcing his move to Light Heavyweight, the door is open for contenders like Dricus du Plessis and former champion, Robert Whittaker.

“Personally, would I like to step in and fight ‘Izzy’ and punch him in the face? 100 percent ... but I think Whittaker should get the fight,” Strickland said. “It’s hard because he fought him f—king twice. Here’s the thing, Dricus doesn’t have a shot. Dricus doesn’t come f—king close. If we’re talking everybody ranked above me, Whittaker is probably the only one that has a legitimate shot. I thought he could have won the last time they went at it.

“Dricus is just an easy f—king paycheck for ‘Izzy,’” he concluded.