Pic: Half-naked Dana White, 53, shares incredible body transformation after gut-busting colon cleanse

Dana White insists he has “no skin in the game,” which is weird expression for a guy who can’t stop taking his clothes off.

The UFC president was on Instagram earlier today to promote some kind of weird colon cleanse from the hucksters at “ZenCleanz,” who offer products with exciting (and somewhat galactic) names like “Quantum Particles” and “Fiber Crystals,” along with “Lightspeed” and “Earth 2.”

Is this a cleanse or a Star Wars miniseries on Disney+?

“If any of you have ever wanted to try a cleanse but didn’t know what was a good one to do try ZenCleanz I did it a couple weeks ago and it was incredible. Gary Brecka told me it’s the best. I bought 10 more for my family and friends. If you try it, let me know what you think.”

Yeah let him know, dial 1-900-BYE-POOP.

White takes his shirt off every few years to remind us he’s in fantastic shape for his age (he turns 54 in July). That said, not everyone is convinced the reigning Blackjack Champion is carving his granite with the UFC Fit chisel and even some of his closest companions are demanding a urine sample.

I guess it beats the one-k-per-day Dolce Diet.

I’m a model, you know what I mean,

And I do my little turn on the catwalk.

Yeah, on the catwalk!