The one UFC fighter who got away that Dana White keeps calling is no longer ‘fighting for peanuts’

Shane Burgos took pride in being a UFC fighter.

Unfortunately pride doesn’t pay the bills and “Hurricane” is providing for three daughters. That’s why the 32 year-old lightweight is embracing his new role as “prizefighter” ahead of his highly-anticipated PFL debut on April 14 in Las Vegas.

Burgos is scheduled to face fellow UFC veteran Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve fought out my [UFC] contract, this is the second,” Burgos told MMA Fighting. “I took pride in being in the UFC, being in the top organization. Now I’ve got to make sure this s*** was worth it when it’s all said and done. I’m putting my f******* body on the line. I don’t fight to win points. I put my blood, sweat and tears into this s***. I’ve got three daughters that need their dad and they’ve got to say it was worth it and I’m making this s*** worth it.”

Aside from his standard fight purse, Burgos (15-3) will be chasing the $1 million payout awarded to the winner of the PFL 2023 lightweight tournament. That means “Hurricane” can bank more cash in one season with PFL than he did in 11 fights with UFC.

“The deal I got is phenomenal,” Burgos told MMA Fighting. “By the end of the tournament, once I get my hand raised and get that belt wrapped around my waist, my bank account is going to be looking mighty fine. My manager Malki [Kawa] put that in my head — are you a UFC fighter or are you a prize fighter? I can proudly and confidently say now I’m a prize fighter. I’m fighting for a f****** bag now. I’m not fighting for peanuts. I’m fighting for pro athlete money and that’s what I’m making.”

UFC President Dana White recently admitted his team made “big mistakes” en route to letting Burgos sign with PFL. In fact, White and Co. called “Hurricane” after he parted ways with the Endeavor-owned promotion, which may leave the door open for an eventual return.

“Say what you want about Dana, you’ve got to give him respect,” Burgos said. “A huge part of why this sport is so big is because of him. So to have him say something like that about me after leaving his organization, to wish me well, he called me after and was happy for me. Same thing with Hunter [Campbell] and Sean Shelby. To go out on good terms like that, which never really happens, and to be appreciated for the fights and the show I put on for them, it feels good to be appreciated for that.”

PFL Regular Season: Welterweights & Lightweights airs this Friday night (April 14) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.