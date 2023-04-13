Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz odds: ‘Angry’ YouTuber big betting favorite over fading UFC star

Hit the link for the full breakdown of why I lost and why this one is do or die. #PaulDiaz https://t.co/JF2ryOOsMK pic.twitter.com/S9lVDc4EiC

Jake Paul is a sizable betting favorite to whoop Nate Diaz when they collide atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, which should not come as a surprise when you consider “The Problem Child” made a career out of putting the hurt on fading UFC stars.

Paul, 6-1 with 4 knockouts, has defeated Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

The bookies at BetOnline.ag have Paul as the -280 favorite against +220 for the underdog Diaz. The Stockton slapper is an accomplished MMA fighter known for his punishing volume but has no professional boxing experience and has yet to demonstrate the kind of knockout power that could put his opponent down for the count.

Paul is 11 years younger than Diaz at 26.

“This is gonna be a war,” Paul said on social media. “He comes prepared, he comes forward. He can take big shots, I can take big shots. I’m filled with vengeance, I’m angry. I can’t lose two in a row. I can’t. I can’t do it, mom!”

Paul is coming off a split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this yer in Dubai, his first defeat as a professional boxer. As for Diaz, who stopped Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022, this will mark his first fight since parting ways with the promotion late last year.

