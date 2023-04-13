Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a fighter concerned with legacy.

Prior to his unexpected retirement that was directly tied to the sudden death of his father, Nurmagomedov’s eyes were set on the pristine record of 30-0. He ultimately settled for 29-0, but even then, Nurmagomedov publicly requested the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot after defeating Justin Gaethje. The MMA media did as they were told, much to the chagrin of Jon Jones, and Nurmagomedov left the game at the absolute top.

On Wednesday (April 12, 2023), Nurmagomedov offered his own greatest of all time (GOAT) rankings. “The Eagle” says it’s a Top 15 list, but given several ties, the grand total comes out to be 20 of the top champions in MMA history.

Check it out:

My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 12, 2023

Prior to walking away from the sport, Khabib proved himself a top coach as well as top athlete, and the reason is clear: the man knows his stuff! Lists like this are endlessly debatable and without any true consensus, but it feels the former Lightweight king did well to cover all his bases.

There are two notable exclusions though. First, Nurmagomedov humbly left himself off the list. Second, I didn’t read all 800 quote tweets or every single reply, but more than one commenter pondered where former double champion Conor McGregor lands on this list. Every other two division UFC champion — Georges St. Pierre, BJ Penn, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, Randy Couture — made it on the list, but the Irish athlete is the exception.

How long till we get a deleted tweet about it?

Insomnia

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa teaming up to keep it weird and sexual — classic.

I’d jizzapprove…but I legit do give the best hugs. I’m skinny but cuddly af https://t.co/ZOKMcHJJwV — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 12, 2023

HOT DAMN, The Schmo vs. Ariel Helwani is the NEW best beef of 2023! I hope they fight backstage at some random event.

Adesanya definitely came in prepared to fire back, and it paid off!

Israel Adesanya rehearsing in training how he knocked out Alex Pereria



@stylebender



pic.twitter.com/eoHrT8L6qh — Mircea (@MMAMircea) April 12, 2023

Cedric Doumbe is one of the best knockout artists competing in combat sports today. He’s worth more than the typical UFC entry contract!

Cédric Doumbé is not happy with the UFC.



The former GLORY Welterweight champion took to social media to answer the call of many distraught fans, on why he hasn't signed with the promotion yet, after calling out Kamaru Usman back in 2021. pic.twitter.com/1vZ6sB0YGw — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) April 12, 2023

KSW puts on fun events and is worth checking out for those who haven’t tuned in yet.

Over 3⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ tickets now sold!



Making XTB #KSWColosseum2 the second largest MMA event ever in Europe!



KSW Colosseum 1 currently holds the record. So we invite you all to make history together! ️



June 3 | @PGENarodowy | ️ @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/yMrw8dexT4 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) April 12, 2023

Another big man battle scheduled for May:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Edson Barboza has an all-time great highlight reel and is likely the best pure kicker in UFC history.

July 6, 2013 - UFC 162 - Rafaello Oliveira



He wins via TKO (Leg Kicks) in the 2nd



First in the UFC to finish two fights with leg kicks pic.twitter.com/2sHjnl4vUo — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) April 12, 2023

Nong-O is just an absurdly nasty striker.

How long until these backyard fighting organizations produce another Jorge Masvidal?

