Featherweight generations collide this Saturday (April 15, 2023) when deposed monarch, Max Holloway, battles Arnold Allen inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Also on tap is a potentially explosive clash between Billy Quarantillo and Edson Barboza, as well as Dustin Jacoby locking horns with Azamat Murzakanov at 205 pounds.

Ignacio Bahamondes and Joe Pyfer

Well done, lads, keep up the good work.

Luana Pinheiro

She was very fortunate to get that decision against the best Michelle Waterson-Gomez we’ve seen in awhile. What stood out to me was how ineffective she was in the clinch, which begs the question of how well her Judo will hold up against higher-level opponents.

Chris Curtis

That dang headbutt! Still, the second round was close enough outside of that moment that I can’t argue with giving Kelvin Gastelum a 29-28 win, though 30-27 is farcical.

Raul Rosas Jr.

He slowed down. The swarming takedown attack was just as effective on Christian Rodriguez as when Jonathan Pearce used it, but Rosas just couldn’t maintain it.

Shayilain Nuerdanbieke

It was going so well until it wasn’t. He exploited Garcia’s over-eagerness as expected, but failed to put him away before “Mean Machine’s” firepower overwhelmed him.

Adrian Yanez

Can’t say I expected to see his chin be the one that failed. While his counters looked as sharp as ever, Rob Font made some excellent adjustments to club him into submission.

UFC Kansas City Odds For The Under Card:

Bill Algeo (-200) vs. T.J. Brown (+170)

I’d skip it. Brown has the tools to beat Algeo, but is extremely inconsistent, making for an overly volatile match.

Matheus Nicolau (-205) vs. Brandon Royval (+175)

Nicolau strikes me as a solid investment. He’s extremely patient and keeps his composure under fire, which is uniquely problematic for an all-out attacker like Royval, who relies on dragging opponents into wild exchanges. On top of that, he’s a stout defensive wrestler and packs enough heat in his hands to put away “Raw Dawg,” so bank on the Brazilian.

Zak Cummings (-225) vs. Ed Herman (+190)

Cummings has been out for nearly three years ... leave this one alone.

Gillian Robertson (-125) vs. Piera Rodriguez (+105)

It’s a riskier play than is generally advisable due to Robertson entering a new weight class, but I’m willing to put my faith in her. Rodriguez has been extremely reliant on her wrestling of late, which plays right into the hands of “The Savage.”

Daniel Zellhuber (-120) vs. Lando Vannata (EVEN)

Like Algeo vs. Brown, this one comes down to execution, namely Zellhuber’s willingness to let his strikes go after a flaccid debut — skip it.

Bruna Brasil (-190) vs. Denise Gomes (+160)

A bit on Brasil could work. She’ll enjoy significant height and reach advantages over Gomes, not to mention a superior long-range striking game and some solid takedowns that could pay dividends against Gomes’ shaky defensive wrestling.

Gaston Bolanos (-195) vs. Aaron Phillips (+165)

Phillips has been out for ages and Bolanos hasn’t been very active himself. Too many variables, so leave it alone.

Lucie Pudilova (-135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+115)

Edwards has a knack for going to close decisions, which tells me this one’s best left alone.

UFC Kansas City Odds For The Main Card:

Max Holloway (-180) vs. Arnold Allen (+155)

A bit on Holloway, if you please. It takes a special sort of fighter to get past Holloway’s blend of ungodly volume and inhuman durability, and though Allen is a physical specimen with rapidly improving skills, I’m not convinced he’s there yet.

Billy Quarantillo (-175) vs. Edson Barboza (+150)

Give me that Barboza underdog line. Yes, Barboza is (and always has been) allergic to pressure, but that’s usually when it comes attached to strong wrestling. Quarantillo is extraordinarily easy to hit and a poor takedown artist unless his opponent is already exhausted, which has me thinking this match will be a lot closer to Barboza’s mauling of Dan Hooker than the beatings he suffered from the likes of Kevin Lee. Even with his issues, I’ll happily take Barboza against someone who eats almost six significant strikes per minute.

Dustin Jacoby (-170) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (+145)

Too close for my liking. Jacoby’s had some close ones lately and Murzakanov showed some cardio issues a couple fights back that make me hesitant to back him against a high-volume striker.

Ion Cutelaba (-125) vs. Tanner Boser (+105)

For your own sanity, do not bet on Cutelaba fights.

Chris Gutierrez (-215) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+185)

Loving the Gutierrez line here. Outside of Munhoz’s recent fight with Sean O’Malley, he’s long struggled with rangy, mobile strikers who won’t indulge him in a slugfest. Without the offensive wrestling to take Gutierrez off his feet or any consistent means to get into the pocket, he’s in for a painful night against a longer, rangier, more skillful striker who uses Munhoz’s preferred leg kicks better than “The Young Punisher” does.

Rafa Garcia (-250) vs. Clay Guida (+210)

Beefing up a close line with Garcia wouldn’t go awry. Not only is he 13 years younger than Guida, he’s a capable wrestler and gritty enough to fight through a cut artery. He’s got what it takes to handle Guida’s wrestling onslaught.

UFC Kansas City Best Bets:

Parlay — Matheus Nicolau and Max Holloway: Bet $20 to make $26.20

Parlay — Edson Barboza and Rafa Garcia: Bet $20 to make $50

Parlay — Bruna Brasil and Chris Gutierrez: Bet $20 to make $24.60

Single bet — Gillian Robertson: Bet $20 to make $16

Max Holloway is always must-watch television and Arnold Allen looks like a willing dance partner. Worth tuning in, I’d say; see you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

Current Total: $89.97

