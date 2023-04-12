Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz video trailer for Aug. 5 boxing match in Dallas

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have BEEF that can only be settled inside the ring.

With a backstory so thin you could use it to shimmy open one of Dana White’s 30 Ferraris, Paul is seeking revenge for the Nelk Boys slap heard ‘round the world, assuming that world is populated by the eight people loitering near the loading dock at UFC 276.

You slapped some guy I casually know, now you must pay!

Paul is an established boxer with a record of 6-1 and four knockouts. Diaz will be making his “sweet science” debut against “The Problem Child” when they hook ‘em up in 10-ounce gloves on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (details here).

Two men enter, two men leave — because this ain’t Thunderdome and everyone is expected to live. Then again, it could prove to be a career funeral for either fighter since Paul is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury and Diaz departed UFC with no ranking and double-digit defeats.

Unless the loser evens the score in PFL.