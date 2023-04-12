Surprise! Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match official for Aug. 5 in Dallas

August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana. Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally. Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/vqI4wRD1qf

I guess it wasn’t such a “goofy” idea after all.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul will continue his celebrity boxing career against former UFC attraction Nate Diaz in a special pay-per-view (PPV) boxing headliner on DAZN, set for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

I have a sneaking suspicion this won’t be a “free” fight.

“My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I’m built,” Paul said. “Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long. People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for fucking Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

The 26 year-old Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this yer in Dubai, which snapped “The Problem Child’s” undefeated win streak. As for Diaz (0-0), this marks his first fight since parting ways with UFC late last year.

The Stockton slapper turns 38 in just a few days.

“Besides Canelo he’s the biggest thing in boxing,” Diaz said. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I fucked up Conor (McGregor) for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Paul is also a member of the PFL roster but it is unknown if Diaz will rematch the blonde bomber inside the SmartCage (as promised) or simply wash his hands of “The Problem Child” after they throw hands this summer in “The Lone Star State.”

Expect more details on this rivalry in the coming days.