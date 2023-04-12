Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja flyweight title fight booked for UFC 290

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently booked the flyweight title fight between reigning 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno and No. 2-ranked contender Alexandre Pantoja for the upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., July 8, 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Freak MMA first reported the matchup on Wednesday.

Moreno (21-6-2) and Pantoja (25-5) first went to war on Season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), with “The Assassin Baby” falling by way of submission. They eventually rematched at UFC Fight Night 129 in early 2018 and once again, “The Cannibal” prevailed. Pantoja would later came up short in his attempt to get past Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 240 the following year.

That marks two title bouts for UFC 290, neither of which include the disappearing Jon Jones.

UFC 290 is expected to feature the featherweight title fight between reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski and current interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, middleweight bruiser Tresean Gore will look to derail the hype train of 185-pound wunderkind Bo Nickal.

Expect more UFC 290 fight card announcements in the coming weeks.