Daniel James returns, faces Gokhan Saricam at Bellator 297 on June 16 in Chicago

Fresh off his impressive knockout win over Marcelo Golm at Bellator 293 two weeks ago (see it again here), Daniel James is ready to climb back into the Bellator MMA cage. Per a press release, “The Predator” has been booked to face off against Gokhan Saricam in the main card of the upcoming Bellator 297 fight card on June 16, 2023 in Chicago, Ill.

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, James has wasted little time in making an impact in the Heavyweight division, making a successful debut by stunning Tyrell Fortune via knockout in Nov. 22, which was preceded by his win over Golm. Those two wins were good enough to shoot him up to the No. 4 spot.

James — who is from Chicago — called for a shot at the title shortly after his last win, but the next championship fight at 265 pounds is reserved for Linton Vassell, who will challenge Ryan Bader at a date and location that has yet-to-be determined.

As for Saricam, he will look to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Oleg Popov earlier this year, snapping his four-fight win streak, in the process. The Turkish brawler now has a massive opportunity in front of him to end James’ run and kick start his own.

Bellator 297 will feature a Light Heavyweight title fight between champion, Vadim Nemkov, and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender, Yoel Romero. In the co-main event, Patricio Pitbull will attempt to make history by winning his third title in as many divisions when he challenges Sergio Pettis for his Bantamweight belt. Also, Corey Anderson will battle Phil Davis to round out the stacked main card.

