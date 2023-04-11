Max Holloway explains why he’s still ‘a better fighter than Alexander Volkanovski’ — ‘Guys don’t understand’

Max Holloway hopes to see Alexander Volkanovski for a fourth time if the stars align.

UFC Kansas City goes down this weekend (Sat., April 15, 2023) where Holloway (23-7) looks to rebound off a third career loss to his rival, the current Featherweight kingpin, Volkanovski. Tasked with Arnold Allen in the evening’s main event, Holloway hopes and intends on eventually getting back to a title opportunity in the weight class he’s made his name in. Despite having come up short every time he’s fought “The Great,” “Blessed” feels he’s the better man and has to believe so otherwise he’ll start declining.

“Yes, I do believe I am a better fighter than Alexander Volkanovki,” Holloway told ESPN (h/t BJPenn.com). “If I didn’t believe I was a better fighter than him, then why I am fighting in the same weight class as the guy? Ask anybody who lost to anybody, do you think you are a better fighter than this guy? Of course, they are going to say [yes]. Once we start saying no I think [he is better], once you get the acceptance that this guy might be better than me, then you don’t belong, you should retire. Guys don’t understand that.”

The Volkanovski-Holloway rivalry has gone to the judges' scorecards each time, seeing Volkanovki’s hand raised via unanimous decisions in the first and third fights with a split decision in the rematch. Volkanovski is next expected to defend his crown against the interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez, whose last loss came to Holloway in 2021.

Related Allen Sees Damage Taken As Big Factor Against Holloway

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Las Vegas fight card right here, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN/ESPN+) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Kansas City: “Holloway vs. Allen” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.