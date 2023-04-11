Gilbert Burns issues apology to Jorge Masvidal after greasing accusations: ‘I have no proof’

Gilbert Burns is retracting his recent claims.

UFC 287 went down in Miami, Florida this past weekend (April 8, 2023) and wound up hosting the final fight of Welterweight veteran, Jorge Masvidal’s, career. In the evening’s co-main event, Masvidal came up short against Burns via a unanimous decision.

After the bout, Burns claimed that Masvidal utilized a greasing technique by lotioning himself up ahead of their encounter. Masvidal quickly denied the accusation upon hearing it, leading Burns to rethink his stance.

“What’s up, guys? Gilbert Burns right here,” Burns said on Twitter. “I just would like to take the moment to apologize to Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal and his team, ATT (American Top Team), for the things that I said after the fight in the post-fight press conference for UFC 287. I said that he used lotion and this and that. I said it too much and I cannot prove that and I would like to send my apologies to Jorge and his team and take [back] everything that I said. I hope he accepts my apology and I think what I did was wrong. I have no proof that he did that and I want to take nothing away from him.

“The guy’s a warrior, 52 pro fights, I hope he has a good retirement and I hope he will accept my apology,” he concluded. “Thank you, guys.”

Burns noted after the fight that Masvidal was very slippery, making it impossible for him to lock on a submission during their grappling exchanges. Regardless, “Durinho” only found more success as the fight went on, battering Masvidal on the feet in the third and ultimately securing the victory and getting back on a winning streak.

For complete UFC 287 results and coverage click here.