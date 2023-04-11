Poof! Dana White claims Jon Jones ‘disappeared’ after UFC title win over Ciryl Gane

Where the heck is Jon Jones?

The newly-crowned heavyweight champion appears to have “disappeared” after capturing the 265-pound title against top contender Ciryl Gane at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Las Vegas. Considering every time “Bones” is front and center he ends up in handcuffs, maybe disappearing is the best case scenario.

At least until July rolls around.

“Jon Jones came out, and made quick work (of Gane) and poof, disappeared,” White said at the UFC 287 post-fight media gathering (watch it here). “He went back to whatever he’s doing. He’s ready to fight, he wants Stipe, so we’ll figure it out. That’s the one he wants.”

But is it the one Miocic wants?

That depends on who you ask. Jones claims the former champ has been dragging his feet over a potential headliner at UFC 290 in “Sin City” but Miocic insists he’s ready to go and that “Bones” is just making a bunch of noise on social media.

UFC has yet to make an official announcement.