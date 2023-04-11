Chris Curtis reveals he’s ‘filing an appeal’ for UFC 287 headbutt during Twitter meltdown over ‘joke’ rankings

I don't know man. Filing an appeal now so that's my main focus

It’s been a rough couple of days for Chris Curtis.

The middleweight “Action Man” wound up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision in his “Fight of the Night” war against longtime veteran Kelvin Gastelum as part of the UFC 287 card last weekend in Miami.

“I thought I won, the numbers back it,” Curtis wrote after the bout. “Tough fight and good for KG, but that headbutt cost me the fight on optics. Even with it happening, I still managed to tie the round on strikes. That sucks... that really fucking sucks.”

Losing can be a tough pill to swallow, so it’s understandable why Curtis was upset.

Then came the official UFC rankings update (see it here) and Gastelum was promoted four places to No. 11. As a result, Curtis lost his position and now clings to the No. 15 spot. That didn't sit well with “Action Man,” who is lashing out on Twitter.

“He gets moved to Rank 11 for that bullshit when I for sure wouldn’t have just proves it’s about the story of Kelvin is back,” Curtis wrote. “What a fucking joke. ... I would have gained a spot at best.”

MMA fans decided to weigh in and things went off the rails fairly quickly.

Eat a dick and fuck off — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

My guy. I just lost money and career advancement over this. Fuck the good look. I should be ranked 11 on a win streak looking to challenge into the top 10. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

Fought harder? Really? Like a fotn and winning the round after getting ko'd from an illegal headbutt hard? Fuck off you cabbage — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

Eat a dick. Don't bet money you can't afford to lose broke bitch. My bills are fine — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 11, 2023

“Action Man” revealed he’s “filing an appeal” to contest the outcome.

Curtis, 35, first appeared on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in June 2018 and would eventually make his Octagon debut with a knockout win over Phil Hawes at UFC 268. The loss to Gastelum dropped Curtis (30-10) to 4-2 under the UFC banner but the Ohioan already has three performance bonuses to to his credit.

For more results and fallout from UFC 287 click here.