Haters implode as Logan Paul inks multiyear deal with WWE

Logan Paul is here to stay.

The social media sensation recently put pen to paper for a new, multiyear deal with WWE after continuing to impress with his natural charisma and in-ring abilities. Paul was last seen thumping fellow YouTube personality KSI at WrestleMania 39.

“Logan has just been a game-changer. I mean, he’s probably the most natural guy I have ever seen,” chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, told ESPN. “It’s almost like he was made for this business. Just being natural as far as talking and being on camera, he’s so good at that. And then his athleticism is just next level. He’s exactly the kind of guy that I look for as a WWE superstar. Whether he was an influencer or not, he’d be the kind of guy I’d look for as a superstar.”

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever,” Paul told ESPN. “So now I have to actually be really good at this and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again. So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge.”

UFC and WWE are now operating under the same umbrella after Endeavor Group agreed to purchase the pro wrestling organization in a billion-dollar deal earlier this month. Paul also has ties to UFC with his Prime energy drink (more on that deal here).

Just don’t expect to see brother Jake anytime soon.