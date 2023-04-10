Pay up! Donald Trump appears to lose bet to Kid Rock at UFC 287 (Video)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was a surprise guest at UFC 287 last weekend in Miami, sitting cageside along with musician Kid Rock and boxer Mike Tyson. From the looks of it, Trump may have lost a bet with Rock after Israel Adesanya stopped Alex Pereira in the event headliner, promptly reaching into his pocket and coughing up the paper.

The Kaseya Center crowd cheered for Trump and chanted, USA! USA!

Trump was instrumental in getting UFC on its feet in the early days, back when most states wanted nothing to do with mixed martial arts (MMA). Being welcomed into Trump casinos was a favor White and Co. never forgot and the promotion continues to support the embattled politician despite his recent legal woes.

“So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since we last talked,” White told the media. “And he knows everybody. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a huge fight fan. Loves this stuff.”

White’s not the only Trump supporter in UFC.

Outspoken welterweight contender Colby Covington remains a staunch supporter of the MAGA movement. In addition, the now-retired Jorge Masvidal used his UFC 287 post-fight speech to laud the former President, who was indicted on felony charges early last week. I guess that’s something “Gamebred” can relate to after this 2022 debacle in Miami.

