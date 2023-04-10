My bad! Raul Rosas Jr. ‘didn’t have the energy’ to win at UFC 287, bros

UFC bantamweight newcomer Raul Rosas Jr. was already bragging about breaking the promotion’s record for youngest champion in history, en route to capturing three titles in three different weight classes after finishing current 135-pound kingpin Aljamain Sterling.

Perhaps “El Nino Problema” is the one who should “take notes.”

Rosas Jr. opened the UFC 287 pay-per-view (PPV) main card with a big first round but quickly faded in the second and third frames, eventually dropping a clearcut decision to fellow “Contender Series” standout Christian Rodriguez last weekend in Miami.

So what happened?

“My bad bros,” Rosas Jr. told his Instagram followers. “I didn’t have the energy to do what I know or even try. Things happen for a reason (and) God knows. My opponent was better tonight. Thank you guys.”

The loss at UFC 287 dropped Rosas Jr. to 1-1 in UFC and 7-1 overall. You can expect “El Nino Problema” to resurface on a UFC “Fight Night” card later this year where he’ll have the opportunity to prove he still belongs.

“It happens, he’s a young kid,” UFC President Dana White said during the UFC 287 post-fight press conference (watch it here). “I had that two rounds to one. He’s got a lot of growing to do, a lot of work to do. Nobody really goes undefeated in this sport. It’s very, very hard to do.”

For more news and notes on UFC 287 click here.