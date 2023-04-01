Professional Fighters League (PFL) kicks off their 2023 season TONIGHT (Sat., Apr. 1, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, in which the Light Heavyweights and Featherweights hope to score $1 million at the conclusion of the season.

In the main event, 2022 Featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane takes on former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes, and in the co-main, 2022 Light Heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson welcomes former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos to the PFL.

The preliminary card starts at 3 pm/6 pm ET on ESPN+, while the main card starts at 6pm/9 pm ET

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Rob Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Will Fleury

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins 2

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammad Fakhreddine

Josh Silveira vs. Sam Kei

Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

Delan Monte vs. Ty Flores

Cory Hendricks vs. Impa Kasanganay

